The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has expanded its list of rejected vanity license plates to more than 6,000.
The “Objectionable Plates List” is a decades-long collection of vulgar words and other terms Marylanders have unsuccessfully tried to put on their bumpers. The list contains words and phrases rejected by the MVA due to scatalogical or sexual meaning; curse words, epithets or obscenities; deceptive or fraudulent meanings; references to illegal acts; or messages about a race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or disability.
Most, understandably, cannot be printed in a family newspaper. New entries to the banned list include “VEGANAF," “TURD,” “PPLSUC," “BAYLIFE," “ST0N3D" and “C0CAINA.” References to hydraulic fracturing — “FRACK” and “FRACKNO” — also did not make the cut.
Some drivers apparently don’t share Maryland’s overwhelming state pride, but didn’t hate the state enough to leave. The agency rejected applications for “MDSUX," “MDSUCK” and "MDSUCKS.”
Vanity plates cost $50 per year. Requests are checked against the objectionable list, and they usually take about four to six weeks to be received.
Use The Sun’s banned-tags generator to view some of the rejected vanity plate applications.