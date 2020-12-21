Inspectors general for Baltimore City, county to announce findings of joint report on troubled water system

The inspectors general for Baltimore City and county will release Monday morning their findings from a joint report on the troubled water system the governments share.
The long-dysfunctional system, run by the city, has consistently left residents and businesses in the dark about what they owe. Outgoing Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced in October that the city would outsource key functions of the billing operation to a contractor.
New Mayor Brandon Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join city Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming and county Inspector General Kelly Madigan at Monday’s briefing.
The headline of an announcement from Scott regarding the news conference says the event is to discuss the report and “highlight ongoing efforts to modernize shared water system.”