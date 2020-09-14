Here’s where Baltimore City’s 24 Election Day voting centers will be located

Baltimore will offer 24 voting centers and another eight early voting centers this fall, according to a plan approved by the State Board of Elections late last week.
The voting centers can be used by any voter in a jurisdiction who wants to cast their ballot in person in November. Voting centers were created as a compromise between Gov. Larry Hogan, who wanted to open all of the state’s 1,600 polling places, and local elections officials who said they could not possibly recruit the workers needed to run that many polling places in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city plan, which was the last to be submitted to the state board for approval, calls for the use of several large sites for early voting and on Election Day, including Morgan State University.
Camden Yards is also part of the city’s submitted plans, though an official announcement could come later.
“Oriole Park has asked to speak for themselves,” City Elections Director Armstead Jones said told the state board of elections last week.
City schools account for the largest number of voting center locations. Among them are Edmonson, Patterson, Digital Harbor, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Western and Carver Vocational-Technical high schools.
The Election Day voting centers include:
- Academy of College and Exploration, 1300 W. 36th St.
- Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington St.
- Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School, 2201 Pinewood Ave.
- Patterson High School, 100 Kane St.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1400 Orleans St.
- Forrest Park High School, 3701 Eldorado Ave.
- Barclay Elementary School, 2900 Barclay St.
- Reach! Partnership School, 2555 Harford Road
- Holabird Academy, 1500 Imla St.
- Benjamin Franklin High School, 1201 Cambria St.
- Renaissance Academy 1301 McCulloh St.
- Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School, 5915 Glennor Road
- Carver Vocational-Technical High School, 2201 Presstman St.
- Violetville Elementary/Middle School, 1207 Pine Heights Ave.
- Western High School, 4600 Falls Road
- Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School, 5025 Dickey Hill Road
Eight locations have also been approved for early voting in the city, which is set to begin Oct. 26 and continue through Nov. 2. All early voting sites will also be open on Election Day. Those locations include:
- New Era Academy, 2700 Seamon Ave.
- Edmonson High School, 501 N. Athol Ave.
- Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.
- Morgan State University, Hurt Gymnasium, 1700 E. Coldspring Lane
- Camden Yards, 333 W. Camden St.
- Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Ave.
- Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries, 6000 Radecke Ave.
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School, 6900 Park Heights Ave.
Maryland officials have been gearing up for the November election for the last several months, preparing to offer in-person voting as well as encouraging state residents to request ballots via the mail. The change in format was necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic which continues to disrupt daily life in Maryland and across the rest of the country.
Mail-in ballot applications were mailed to voters across the state last month, and nearly 750,000 voters across the state have already put in their requests. Elections officials ultimately expect half of the state’s voters who participate in November’s election to use the mail-in ballot option. Maryland has about 4 million registered voters.
Ballot drop boxes for voters who prefer to return their mailed ballots in person will be offered at 31 locations in Baltimore including the Baltimore Museum of Art, Public Safety Training Center on Northern Parkway, Camden Yards and the city elections board office. A complete list of drop box locations is available here and includes numerous schools that are also doubling as voting centers.