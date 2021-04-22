‘I regret my vote for you, Mr. Mayor’: Baltimore residents slam rise in police spending proposed in Scott’s 2022 budget

Baltimore residents condemned the city’s proposed budget, specifically a $28 million increase in funding for the city police department, during the city’s annual Taxpayers’ Night on Wednesday.
The organized outcry came in response to Mayor Brandon Scott’s preliminary budget proposal, which calls for $555 million in spending by the department in fiscal year 2022. As proposed, police spending would account for more than 15% of Scott’s $3.6 billion spending plan — an increase from the $527 million budgeted in fiscal year 2021.
Over the course of a nearly three-hour virtual hearing, residents by the dozens spoke out against the plan, many demanding a $100 million cut to police funding and millions more in investment in social programs such as affordable housing, after-school programs, crisis centers and substance abuse treatment.
“On its own, the amount of money spent on policing is ridiculous, but compared to the amount spent on other necessities it’s absurd,” said Onyinye Alheri, a resident of Upton. “We want our tax dollars to be used to address really dire problems in our communities.”
Said Amanda DeStefano, a resident of Belair-Edison: “We cannot police our way out of poverty. Folks in our city need housing; they need job opportunities.”
Scott, who attended Taxpayers’ Night along with the other four members of the Board of Estimates, said his budget plan represents a “continuity of services” as the city continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. He warned it does not “reflect the direction I want to and we will move in the future.” The Democratic mayor, who took office in December, pledged to bring the budget “intro stronger alignment with our priorities.”
“We will work tirelessly to re-imagine public safety in Baltimore,” he said. “In a city that has budgeted the way it has for my entire lifetime, it’s going to take more than one fiscal year.”
In the wake of a year marked by mass nationwide protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes, the Baltimore residents and advocates who spoke Wednesday were unsatisfied by Scott’s promise. Several said they regretted voting for Scott last year.
“I am extremely disappointed in Mayor Scott,” said Julie Merrell, a teacher in Baltimore schools. “Right now the mayor is showing that he cares more about providing surveillance technology and deadly weapons to police officers than he cares about investing in Black neighborhoods, families and kids.”
“The budget values the familiar over the technocratic,” said Melissa Schober, a resident of Harwood. “I regret my vote for you, Mr. Mayor.”
Comptroller Bill Henry, who will have a vote on the proposed budget as a member of the Board of Estimates, was among the proposal’s critics. Henry said he had “serious concerns” about the budget, calling it a “continuation of the status quo.”
“Baltimore City needs a budget which allocates less money to the police department and invests more money into our people and our communities,” Henry said.
Budget Director Bob Cenname explained that most of the increase in police spending is a result of increased costs for active employee health insurance and higher obligations for police pensions.
But the increase was surprising to some considering that Scott led the charge last year while still serving as City Council president to cut the police budget. The City Council cut $22.4 million from then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s proposed budget, most from police spending.
The group intended for the savings to be redirected to community enrichment efforts, such as opening recreation centers on Sundays, increasing trauma services and offering black-owned businesses forgivable loans, but Young, a Democrat, refused to reallocate the money. It instead went into a surplus for the 2022 budget.
Some police spending has continued despite the cuts by the City Council. The board cut $553,000 last year dedicated to the department’s mounted patrol unit, but about $500,000 was spent on the unit anyway. Cenname explained during a budget discussion with the Board of Estimates earlier Wednesday that the horses were kept for “on-call” purposes.
Scott’s budget for 2022 includes $500,000 for the mounted unit, which he said he plans to include in the city’s recreation and parks budget for city youth to learn to ride.
The police department is also on track to exceed its overtime budget for 2021, despite a $7 million cut by the City Council last year. During a February budget briefing, Cenname called the council’s cut “overly aggressive” and said the department needed to hit a target of spending $1 million per pay period on overtime to make the council’s goal. To date, police were spending about $1.1 million to $1.2 million per pay period.
Edith Lopez Estrada, a resident of Park Heights, noted the 2022 budget keeps spending steady for mental health services at $4.7 million, which is less than 1 percent of the police budget.
“As a taxpayer, I do not approve of your proposed city budget and I believe it is a terrible use of our city funding,” she said.
Of the approximately 80 residents who spoke Wednesday, none supported Scott’s plan. There are nearly 400,000 registered voters in the city.
The current fiscal year ends June 30, and city officials must pass a balanced budget before that date. The Board of Estimates must first approve the spending plan — a vote is scheduled for May 12 — and then the budget will be considered by the City Council.