Texas philanthropists say they’re backing out of financing surveillance plane technology that flew over Baltimore

The aerial surveillance technology was capable of capturing images of 32 square miles of the city for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Under rules agreed to by the city, the company and police, data collected was not supposed to be stored for more than 45 days unless it was needed for an investigation. The planes could not be used for real-time surveillance, only to look back, and no one was to be arrested solely based on images produced by the planes, police officials said when the pilot was approved.