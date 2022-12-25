Federal omnibus bill includes tens of millions of dollars for Baltimore area projects

The American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on September 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

The Baltimore area could see an influx of tens of millions of federal dollars for a variety of projects thanks to a massive spending bill passed by Congress just ahead of Christmas.

Pending presidential approval, the $1.7 trillion dollar omnibus funding bill will act like a Christmas tree of federal spending, with a variety of expenditures draped across its branches. Just as it’s easier to decorate the tree when every family member gets to hang an ornament, a federal omnibus bill gets passed when lawmakers from all over the country get to add projects for their states and districts.

Most of the money will go toward the Department of Defense, more emergency aid for Ukraine and other federal expenditures, but Baltimore’s congressional delegation said they got some major ornaments for the city and the surrounding area on that tree — including $47 million to dredge and maintain the Baltimore Harbor.

Baltimore is currently represented by three Democrats in Congress — Kweisi Mfume, Dutch Ruppersberg, and John Sarbanes — whose districts are like jigsaw pieces that also cover multiple counties.

Mfume, who represents parts of West, Central, and East Baltimore, said in a news release that it was difficult to sift through all the requests received by his office and said he ultimately secured funding for 15 projects. According to the release, some of those projects in Baltimore include $4 million to the Arena Players, a historically Black community theater; $3 million to upgrade the facilities of the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training; $2.3 million for the East Baltimore Development, Inc., an 88-acre redevelopment north of Johns Hopkins Hospital; and $2 million for the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

“Rest assured that the organizations receiving this game-changing funding through my efforts are ready to build on the profound successes they have already demonstrated,” Mfume said. “I look forward to seeing these organizations leverage the federal investments for the benefit of our neighbors,”

Ruppersberger, who represents parts of East and Southeast Baltimore, billed himself as the “House Appropriator” in a news release about the funding bill. Some of the funding he celebrated included $3.45 million for upgrades at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Essex, where maintenance failures have led to pollution discharged into the Patapsco; $2 million toward an artificial intelligence research center at Morgan State University; and $1.3 million for the Baltimore City Police Department to purchase license plate scanners.

Sarbanes, who represents part of South and North Baltimore, has previously touted $2.5 million going toward designing and constructing the northern segment of the Baltimore Greenway Trails Network.