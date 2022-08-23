City officials announce 12 arrests as a result of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy that has drawn some criticism in recent months

In the wake of complaints about the effectiveness of the city’s key violence reduction strategy, city officials announced Tuesday a series of arrests they say were a product of the program.

A dozen members of a group police dubbed the Princess Plaza Social Network were arrested on various charges recently, most last week, city officials announced Tuesday at a news conference in City Hall. Most of the group, which included 10 adults and two unidentified juveniles, face drug or gun-related charges.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the arrests stemmed from the work of the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a pilot launched early this year in the city’s Western District. The program, introduced as a centerpiece of Mayor Brandon Scott’s crime fighting strategy, aims to intercept those most vulnerable to becoming shooters or victims and offer them services to avoid becoming involved in crime.

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said the arrests made recently involving the Princess Plaza group are “fulfillment of a promise that those who choose to engage in violent behavior will be swiftly held accountable.”

Baltimore Police said they believe “these suspects are tied to five attempted murders, most of which occurred in the Western District.”

None of the charges against the 10 adults alleges a violent crime. The charges placed against the two suspects under age 18 were not available Tuesday.

Jackson said the work of GVRS has shown results with a 33% decrease in homicides and an 18% decrease in nonfatal shootings in the Western District, where the GVRS began earlier this year.

“That’s because of this work,” Jackson said. “It’s important to me that the city knows we are looking at short-term and long-term strategies every day,” she said Tuesday in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “We’ve been really clear for folks who make the decision and continue to contribute to gun violence that there are going to be severe consequences.”

The Group Violence Reduction Strategy regularly convenes meetings between city law enforcement agencies, including Baltimore Police, the state’s attorney’s office, and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to discuss recent violence in the district.

Through regular reviews of homicides and nonfatal shootings in the Western, Jackson said GVRS members are identifying people of interest, which has aided in police investigations, as well as “custom notifications,” where certain individuals are identified by law enforcement and contacted by a group of law enforcement, MONSE staff and community members, who offer services.

Jackson said, for instance, the program has helped relocate nine individuals who qualified for emergency relocation services.

Recent violence in the community led law enforcement to the identification of the 12 arrestees, Jackson said. One of those charged had been sought after by the program and received an initial custom notification. However, after the person was initially contacted, Jackson said MONSE did not pursue him because he became a part of a criminal investigation.

Some members of Baltimore City Council have been critical of the strategy’s rollout, complaining the pace has not been fast enough during a bloody summer in Baltimore. To date, the city has experienced 232 homicides in 2022, more than the 216 Baltimore saw by this time last year.

In June, a group of six council members threatened to hold up Scott’s proposed budget absent action from Baltimore Police, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement, which is responsible for deploying GVRS. The group of councilmen and women, a fraction of the body’s 15 members, demanded a new short-term crime fighting plan and answers about GVRS’s effectiveness.

At previous council meetings this spring, members expressed dismay at the pace of the program’s rollout, questioning how many interactions officials have had with city residents. Some on council have also hoped to see the pilot expanded by now to other areas of the city outside the Western District.

Police said the investigation into the group was initiated in June by the department’s Group Violence Unit after multiple acts of violence were reported in the area.

Jackson said Tuesday the city has engaged with more than 180 people via GVRS and made 43 custom notifications. Almost 90 arrests have been made through the program, she said. At the same time, 38 referrals were made for life coaching, and nine people have been assisted with emergency location services, she said.

Jackson said MONSE is in the process of creating a plan to scale up GVRS for the rest of the city. She warned that the expansion will not happen overnight. Baltimore officials are “cautiously optimistic” as they start to see progress in the short term such as the arrests related to Princess Plaza, she said.

“We have said from the beginning that this strategy is going to take time,” she said.