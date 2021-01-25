Baltimore City Council approves fee cap on Grubhub, Door Dash, other restaurant delivery apps

Takeout and delivery have been an important source of income for city restaurants, which were barred from offering indoor and outdoor dining through much of December and January in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants began to reopen Friday as an order from the mayor relaxing restrictions went into effect. Indoor dining remains limited to 25% capacity, while outdoor dining is restricted to 50% capacity. Restaurant patrons in the city are restricted to a one-hour time limit.