Baltimore County’s second map gets judicial OK, council chairman says

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby has approved Baltimore County Council’s second attempt to redraw council district boundaries, county Council Chairman Julian Jones said Thursday.

Griggsby informed attorneys in the case during an afternoon conference call, Jones said, after ruling last month that the first map would disadvantage Black voters. He said the judge’s written opinion was expected on Friday. The other parties confirmed the news.

“We are very satisfied with the judge’s ruling,” Jones said. “The judge recognized our hard work and commitment to diversity.”

The suit was filed by the county NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, Common Cause-Maryland and seven voters.

The council submitted the new map on March 8, saying it would improve opportunities for people of color to get elected in the county.

But civil rights organizations said the latest effort — like the initial one — would disadvantage Black voters. The organizations, which filed suit against the county in December over the original map, argued that the county, which is about one-third Black, should have two majority-Black districts. The council’s new map has one, District 4, which is one of seven single-member districts.

In her February order, Griggsby required the county to adopt a new map that includes either two “reasonably compact” majority-Black districts or a new district with a racial balance providing Black voters “an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.”

The county chose the second route, preserving District 4 — in Western Baltimore County — as a majority-Black district while boosting the Black population in adjacent District 2, currently represented by Democrat Izzy Patoka of Pikesville. Under the county’s plan, the Black population in District 2 would increase from 29.5% to more than 41%. The white population in the district would decrease from more than 55% to about 44%.

Griggsby, during a March 21 court hearing, suggested her decision would rely at least partly on whether the proposed new District 2 was fair to Black voters.

In oral arguments, the county called District 2 “a crossover district” in which racial polarization was minimized because Black and Jewish voters effectively formed coalitions backing the same candidates.

But the plaintiffs said the district, like some others in the county, demonstrated racial polarization in its voting that could prove detrimental to outnumbered Black voters.

Griggsby was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in June, making her the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge in the state.