Civil rights groups say Baltimore County Council has ‘stonewalled’ as deadline looms for redistricting map

Attorneys for civil rights groups and county residents alleged Tuesday that the Baltimore County Council has “stonewalled” and stalled rather than produce a new, court-ordered map of council district boundaries that doesn’t disadvantage Black voters.
On Feb. 22, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby gave the county two weeks — until the end of Tuesday — to develop a map in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.
In a written status report filed with the court Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP and other organizations said the county “has stonewalled, refusing to provide either the map or the underlying data.”
The groups said they feared the county “will, once again, try to evade judicial review on timeliness grounds after having itself delayed proposing a new map until, literally, the eleventh hour.”
The primary election is June 28. Timing is critical because the statewide candidate filing deadline is March 22 — two weeks away. It was pushed back from Feb. 22 by the Maryland Court of Appeals because of a legal challenge to the state’s new congressional district map.
Reached early Tuesday evening, Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones denied the council was stonewalling and said: “We’re within the judge’s orders until 11:59.”
Griggsby acted after a December lawsuit filed by attorneys representing the county NAACP and others. With the backing of the ACLU of Maryland, the plaintiffs argued that a council-approved redistricting map would “impermissibly dilute the Black vote in Baltimore County, allowing the white majority’s bloc voting to defeat candidates preferred by Black voters and depriving Black voters of an equal opportunity to participate in the political process.”
In Baltimore County, which is about one-third Black, the council is divided into seven districts. The map approved by the council last year contained a single majority-Black district — the 4th — in which the voting-age population is nearly 75% Black.
Griggsby rejected that configuration, saying it diluted Black voters’ rights and violated the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race.
The judge ordered the county to adopt a new redistricting map that includes either two “reasonably compact” majority-Black districts or the creation of a new district with a racial balance providing Black voters “an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.”
The council had said previously that a second majority-Black district could be achieved only by splitting communities.
The county had not yet publicly released a new map by early Tuesday evening. But the county “has informed Plaintiffs that the map does not include two majority Black districts,” the status report said.
It will be up to Griggsby to accept or reject whatever map the county produces.
If she rejects the county’s proposal, the court “should enter its own map” by March 15, the civil rights groups said in Tuesday’s status report.
Redistricting is done every 10 years to reflect population shifts. Baltimore County has grown more diverse since the 2010 census. The Black population is up 3.8% while the white population has declined 11%, according to a county redistricting commission that studied population trends last year and proposed a single majority-Black district.