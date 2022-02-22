Judge strikes down new map of Baltimore County Council districts, saying it would disadvantage Black voters

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Baltimore County from using its newly drawn map of County Council districts, saying the boundaries would diminished Black voters’ opportunity to elect their chosen candidates.
U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ordered the county to adopt a new redistricting map that either includes two “reasonably compact” majority-Black districts or an additional district that meets the requirement of the federal Voting Rights Act and in which Black voters “otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.”
The case was filed by attorneys representing the Baltimore County NAACP and other civil rights groups.
With the backing of the ACLU of Maryland, the plaintiffs sued the county in December, saying that the map the County Council had voted unanimously to approve would violate the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race.
That map maintained one majority-Black district out of seven in a county where Black residents make up almost a third of the population.
