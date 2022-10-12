Baltimore County officials reverse course, say they will start counting mail-in ballots early like other big counties

The Baltimore County Board of Elections will begin counting mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election, officials announced Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to wait.

Ruie Lavoie, county elections director, said officials are in discussions about exactly when to start.

Election boards across the state have begun making preparations for a deluge of mail-in ballots in hopes of avoiding delays in results similar to what Maryland experienced after the July primary. The Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, upheld a lower court order on Friday allowing mail-in ballot counting to begin as early as Oct. 1.

Some local boards, however, including Baltimore County, had decided to wait until after the November election. Lavoie previously said there were space constraints at the county’s Hunt Valley elections office because of election judge training being held in the same space.

On Wednesday, after The Baltimore Sun’s initial story, Lavoie said space has been located to move the training.

Baltimore County would have been the state’s most populous jurisdiction to hold off on counting ballots. Montgomery County, which has more than 670,000 eligible active voters, plans to begin counting mail-in ballots on Saturday. Prince George’s County, which has almost 509,000 eligible active voters, will begin next week.

Baltimore County has about 489,000 eligible active voters, 81,538 of whom have requested mail-in ballots.

Other Central Maryland jurisdictions are still planning to wait however. Anne Arundel County, which has more than 302,000 eligible active voters, has decided to wait until Nov. 10 to count mail-in ballots, according to a memo delivered to state elections officials last week. Nearly 60,000 voters there had requested mail-in ballots as of Tuesday.

Carroll and Harford counties, both of which have opted to wait until after the election, typically receive fewer mail-in ballots and require less time to canvass. Carroll has received 14,996 requests, while 19,438 mail-in ballots were requested in Harford.

Early in-person voting starts Oct. 27.

Counting too many ballots after Election Day can lead to delays in results as the state saw in July. Races with wide margins, such as Dan Cox’s victory over Republican Kelly Schulz for governor, were settled on primary night. But others, like Democrat Wes Moore’s victory in his party’s nine-way gubernatorial primary, had to wait until after the second full day of mail-in vote counting to become clear.

An extended counting process in some counties delayed final results in some races up to 30 days, particularly those that required recounts. Recounts for state races, including localized contests for delegate, cannot begin until after the state has certified the election results. State certification cannot happen until ballot counting is complete across all counties.

State law typically does not allow mail-in ballot counting to begin until the Wednesday after an election, and local election boards are also bound by a regulation from the state board that pushes that canvass date back to the Thursday following an election.

The July delays led the Maryland State Board of Elections to request a court ruling to begin counting Oct. 1. An attorney for the board argued the situation was an emergency that jeopardized the timely certification of races and the swearing in of local officials, many of whom are bound by local law to take office in early December.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge sided with the elections board, and the decision was upheld by the Maryland Court of Appeals after an appeal by Cox, the Republican candidate for governor.

Locally, some jurisdictions do plan to take advantage of the extra time to count. Baltimore Elections Director Armstead Jones said he plans to begin canvassing on Oct. 19. The city’s ballots, which were first mailed to voters a week ago, have already started to be returned, though still in small numbers, he said.

Jones said he expects the pace to pick up substantially — 50,542 mail-in ballots were requested by city voters thus far.

“I think it’s going to be a heavy load,” he said. “We’re going to knock out as many as we can early.”

Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley said the start date for his canvass is still undecided. A date has been tentatively set for Oct. 23, he said, but that will proceed only if there are enough ballots in hand. Howard County voters have requested 34,637 mail-in ballots so far.

“If I only have a couple thousand, it’s not worth it,” he said.

Most local election directors reported seeing slow return rates of ballots so far — not surprising considering voters just received them. Lavoie, however, said Baltimore County voters have already been filling drop boxes there. The county had 2,700 returned as of Tuesday.