Courts approved early ballot counting in Maryland, but Baltimore County and several other local election boards say they plan to wait

Although multiple court rulings have cleared the way for mail-in ballot counting to begin ahead of Maryland’s Nov. 8 election, several local jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, do not plan to start until afterward, officials said this week.

Ruie Lavoie, election director for Baltimore County, said space constraints in the county’s election office and a late decision by the court system on when counting could begin pushed her to hold off on the county’s canvass until Nov. 10, the Thursday after the election.

Locally, Anne Arundel, Harford and Carroll counties also plan to wait to canvass mail-in ballots until after the election, according to notices recently published by each of the local boards.

For the last month, the Maryland State Board of Elections has made the case for early mail-in ballot counting, arguing that waiting until after the election to count mail-in ballots could cause delays in results for days and possibly weeks. The board requested a ruling from a court to begin counting Oct. 1, calling the situation an emergency.

State law typically does not allow counting to begin until the Wednesday after an election, and local election boards are also bound by a regulation from the state board’s that pushes that canvass date back to the Thursday following an election. That’s when Baltimore County plans to start.

Last week, the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, upheld a lower court decision permitting counting to begin early, with results to be embargoed until election night.

Timing, space constraints complicating Baltimore County start

Lavoie said Baltimore County has no space, however, to hold an early canvass. The multi-purpose room in the board’s Hunt Valley office will be tied up with election judge training through most of October and eventually poll book pickup for early in-person voting, which begins Oct. 27.

The planning window for the fall election was already shortened after the primary was delayed from June to July, Lavoie said. Then came the late decision from the courts allowing early canvass. It was too late to move the election judge training to area community centers, she said.

“I just don’t have room,” she said.

Counting too many ballots after Election Day can lead to delays in results as the state saw in July. Races with wide margins, such as Dan Cox’s victory over Republican Kelly Schulz for governor, were settled on primary night. But others, like Democrat Wes Moore’s victory in his party’s nine-way gubernatorial primary, had to wait until after the second full day of mail-in vote counting to become clear.

An extended counting process in some counties delayed final results in some races up to 30 days, particularly those that required recounts. Recounts for state races, including localized contests for delegate, cannot begin until after the state has certified the election results. State certification cannot happen until ballot counting is complete across all counties.

Baltimore County will be one of the largest counties in the state to hold off on counting mail-in ballots. Already, 80,928 mail-in ballots have been requested in the county, which is home to 489,000 eligible active voters.

Anne Arundel County, which sent a memo to the state board of elections last week stating mail-in ballot canvass would begin the Thursday following the election, has received 58,882 mail-in ballot requests. Another 303,000 eligible active voters live in the county. Officials there could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Carroll and Harford counties typically receive fewer mail-in ballots and require less time to canvass. Carroll has received 14,851 requests, while 19,354 mail-in ballots were requested in Harford.

Across the state, 554,102 voters have requested mail-in ballots. Maryland has about 3.8 million eligible active voters.

Baltimore City among the early counters

Some of central Maryland’s larger jurisdictions do plan to take advantage of the extra time to count. Baltimore Elections Director Armstead Jones said he plans to begin canvassing on Oct. 19. The city’s ballots, which were first mailed to voters a week ago, have already started to be returned, though still in small numbers, he said.

Jones said he expects the pace to pick up substantially — 50,542 mail-in ballots were requested by city voters thus far.

“I think it’s going to be a heavy load,” he said. “We’re going to knock out as many as we can early.”

Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley said the start date for his canvass is still undecided. A date has been tentatively set for Oct. 23, he said, but that will proceed only if there are enough ballots in hand. Howard County voters have requested 34,637 mail-in ballots so far.

“If I only have a couple thousand, it’s not worth it,” he said.

Most local election directors reported seeing slow return rates of ballots so far — not surprising considering voters just received them. Lavoie, however, said Baltimore County voters have already been filling drop boxes there. The county had 2,700 returned as of Tuesday.

Although Baltimore County will not begin counting until after the election, Lavoie promised to certify the county’s results on schedule by Nov. 18.

“It was a challenge in the primary, but I have a great team,” she said. “We set a goal, and we’re going to get that goal.”

Baltimore Sun Media reporters Jason Fontelieu and Sherry Greenfield contributed to this article.