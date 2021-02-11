Baltimore City Council members sound off on incorrect, missing paychecks for city workers; officials hope to fix problem by Feb. 19

Baltimore officials hope to fix by Feb. 19 the city’s ongoing payroll problem that has left more than 1,000 city employees with incomplete or missing paychecks, city finance officials said Wednesday.
During an investigative hearing held by a Baltimore City Council committee, top officials in the city’s finance, information technology and human resources departments attempted to explain what went wrong in implementing a new payroll system. With the transition to Workday software, Baltimore sought to modernize a system that previously relied on paper time sheets.
But the switch has been faulted for problems reported by employees across the more than 13,000-member workforce. There have been issues with incorrect and missing paychecks, as well as incorrect calculations of leave and other benefits.
Todd Carter, the city’s director of information technology, said there were particular fields that were unnecessary within the previous system that are required in Workday, including an employee’s location and supervisory organization.
Locations are particularly important for Baltimore Police Department officers, who have been among the most affected of the city’s employees. That’s because they’re required to clock in within a certain set of geographical coordinates, Carter said.
The city issued the first round of checks using solely the new software Jan. 8. By late January, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 said about 800 of its 2,400 members were still receiving insufficient paychecks. A union representative said Wednesday that 500 members have ongoing issues.
Finance Director Henry Raymond said the city has been tracking the impact of the issues via the number off-cycle checks the city has issued. That’s a supplemental payment issued to an employee when the salary in their standard paycheck is too low.
In total, the city has issued more than 5,000 off-cycle checks since the problems began, Raymond said. He noted that the number of off-cycle checks issued has dramatically increased since the first two weeks that checks were issued under the new system.
Democratic Councilman Mark Conway, chair of council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, questioned whether the off-cycle checks were an accurate way to track to the number of employees affected or whether they simply account for the employees who have complained.
Raymond said the city has the ability to create reports of employees who were completely unpaid during any given pay period. Those figures have dropped to 6 to 10 employees per two-week pay period, which is not an unusual number, he said.
Democratic Councilwoman Danielle McCray said the city’s training for Workday’s implementation was inadequate. McCray said her experience using the platform was difficult.
Carter said the pandemic made training employees challenging because they could not be convened in large groups during the coronavirus pandemic. The city wanted to avoid introducing a “superspreader event,” and had to instead rely on more “trickle-down” methods of training, like webinars.
Quinton Herbert, the city’s director of human resources, said Baltimore had six training sessions with the Department of Public Works last Thursday and Friday to help bring employees up to speed.
The switch to Workday is a three-year project budgeted at approximately $44.4 million. Baltimore paid the company directly for the software, which was a $9.7 million piece of the ultimate price tag. City officials have said they expect a $25 million benefit annually as a result of the improved payroll process, particularly due to its controls on overtime.
Democratic Councilman Antonio Glover issued a public apology to affected city employees during the hearing, noting he hadn’t heard one from the staff members testifying.
“I want to apologize to the men and women who have busted their butts to do a job and for not getting compensated,” he said, also thanking co-workers who have stepped up to help their colleagues use the system.
Carter quickly apologized, as well.
“If we didn’t expressly communicate an apology, I’m sorry for that, but certainly I have remorse,” he said.