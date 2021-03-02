Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott names deputy mayor for community and economic development

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has named a deputy mayor for community and economic development.
Ted Carter, who is the chief economic development and business officer for Cuyahoga County, Ohio, has been tapped by Scott to lead Baltimore’s community and economic development arm. Carter previously worked for the U.S. Treasury Department in Democratic President Bill Clinton’s administration.
“Ted has a proven track record of collaborative leadership for smarter community development, economic growth and results — vital to helping our communities recover and thrive,” the Democratic mayor said Tuesday in a news release. “He brings a wealth of experience and genuine commitment to social and economic equity.”
As deputy mayor, Carter will oversee the city’s housing, planning, workforce and community development efforts.
He is due to begin work for the city in April.
In Cuyahoga, which surrounds Cleveland and is Ohio’s second largest county, Carter manages a five-year economic development plan and leads the county’s economic and workforce development efforts, according to the news release. He also serves as co-chair of the county’s equity commission, which recently submitted its first equity report, the release stated.
Carter earned an annual salary of $214,000 in Cuyahoga County, according to The Plain Dealer. Scott’s spokesperson did not immediately provide a salary for the position in Baltimore.
From 1997 to 2000, Carter served as deputy assistant secretary for management operations for the Clinton Treasury Department. He also worked on Clinton’s reelection campaign. Before coming to Ohio, Carter worked for the city of Jacksonville, Florida, and for several private sector organizations, according to his LinkedIn page.
Latest Politics
Carter will join Scott’s cabinet, which he has been filling out since taking office in December. The position does not require City Council confirmation.