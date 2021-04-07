Baltimore’s budget plan braces for ‘historic lows’ in revenue with parking, hotels decimated by COVID

The proposed budget calls for the city to leverage financing from private groups to fund several quality of life and anti-crime initiatives. For instance, a recycling can is expected to be provided to every city home through $8.3 million from a private grant and an interest-free loan, city officials said. Another $600,000 in private funding would pay for the creation of a Group Violence Reduction Strategy. That plan would expand opportunities for at-risk populations and try to foster better relationships between police officers and the communities they serve.