Baltimore’s budget plan braces for ‘historic lows’ in revenue with parking, hotels decimated by COVID

Baltimore’s finances will continue to suffer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Wednesday as they rolled out a preliminary budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The $3.6 billion spending plan accounts for “historic lows” in revenue from parking, hotel taxes and the Baltimore Convention Center, sectors that have been decimated by the pandemic. And officials expect some revenue streams, particularly parking, may never rebound if working from home remains widespread.
Federal aid has provided a “lifeline” for the city during the pandemic, officials said Wednesday, offsetting many of the costs Baltimore has incurred. About $103 million was received via the federal CARES Act — $24.5 million of which will carry over for expenses in fiscal year 2022. Another $670.3 million was delivered by the American Rescue Plan. And officials hope for the reimbursement of millions more from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But revenues continue to lag, coming in shy of projections already drastically reduced for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30. Budget Director Bob Cenname told members of the Baltimore City Council’s ways and means committee in February that the city expects to end the year with a multimillion-dollar deficit.
“It’s very bad,” Cenname said at the time. “It’s going to look ugly for a long period of time in my judgment,” he added.
The new spending plan, which must be reviewed by the City Council and approved by the Board of Estimates, includes a 911 fee increase of 25 cents per phone line. The increase is needed, city officials say, to fund a transition to Next Generation 911 technology. That includes secure call networks, better call routing and integration of call location data.
The proposal calls for no change to Baltimore’s property tax rate.
The proposed budget is the first put forward by Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott, who took office in December. It was presented Wednesday to the Board of Estimates by city Finance Director Henry Raymond.
It also includes more coronavirus-related spending, such as $10 million for mass vaccination sites — although city finance officials expect that cost to be reimbursable through FEMA. A rental relief and eviction prevention program is also expected to continue through 2022 under the spending plan.
Scott has proposed a one-time $6.7 million loan to Visit Baltimore to stabilize the tourism organization’s budget. The nonprofit, funded by hotel taxes and state dollars, has been hard-hit by the pandemic. The group would have to pay back the loan over five years as hotel tax revenue rebounds.
The proposed budget calls for the city to leverage financing from private groups to fund several quality of life and anti-crime initiatives. For instance, a recycling can is expected to be provided to every city home through $8.3 million from a private grant and an interest-free loan, city officials said. Another $600,000 in private funding would pay for the creation of a Group Violence Reduction Strategy. That plan would expand opportunities for at-risk populations and try to foster better relationships between police officers and the communities they serve.
While revenues are expected to be down again in fiscal year 2022, Scott’s proposed budget calls for the sale of three city-owned properties in hopes of generating $15 million. City officials have not yet elaborated on which properties could be for sale.
In addition to offering projections for the coming fiscal year, Baltimore finance officials also flagged several potential challenges Wednesday the city can expect to face in the near future.
One issue involves the city’s Hilton convention center hotel, which was financed in 2006 with $300 million in bonds. Repayment of the bonds is generally made with operating revenue from hotel, hotel taxes and property tax revenue generated by the hotel. But the hotel has been closed for a year, causing a shortfall in those revenues. The bond agreements for the deal require the city to pay up to $7 million in hotel tax revenue toward the bonds when other revenues fall short. Scott’s projected 2022 budget includes a full $7 million for the coming year, officials said.
Baltimore is also bracing for additional expenses in 2023 thanks to education reform legislation passed at the state level. Known as the Kirwan bill, the law calls for increased contributions to schools. Baltimore expects to pay $63 million more in 2023.