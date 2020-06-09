Ballot counting slows as Baltimore nears end of canvass in drawn-out Democratic mayoral primary

Baltimore election officials are nearing the end of the ballot counting process for the primary, one week after in-person voting concluded in Maryland’s first statewide attempt at a vote-by-mail election.
The counting has significantly slowed, however. Election staff worked Tuesday to manually copy the remaining ballots to correct an error that prevented them from being scanned.
Crews entered the day with 2,000 to 3,000 ballots left to count, and had completed 600 by 11 a.m. On previous days, up to 2,500 ballots were scanned per hour.
As the work slowed, so did the continuous clatter inside the city election board’s warehouse in West Baltimore. Gone were the sounds of scanners continuously whirring, envelope-opening machines screaming, and the massive fans working to cool the space. In their place was the hum of employees reading the names of candidates to one another as ballots were painstakingly duplicated.
Election officials said they expected to have only several more hours of work to do Tuesday. Staff will reconvene Wednesday to review the approximately 2,000 provisional ballots cast June 2 at in-person polling centers. At least 700 are expected to be thrown out because they were cast by voters registered to third parties, Baltimore Election Director Armstead Jones said Monday.
In the Democratic primary for mayor — the city’s most closely watched race — City Council President Brandon Scott was ahead Monday night of former Mayor Sheila Dixon by 1,385 votes, widening his lead from Sunday’s count.
The completion of vote counting may be enough for a candidate to finally claim the close race, but it won’t be the official end of the process. The state elections board is scheduled to certify results Friday; the city elections operation is on track to meet a deadline for submitting the necessary data.
Several representatives from Scott’s campaign observed the ballot counting Tuesday. Unlike each previous day, no one from the Dixon campaign was present.
Early returns showed Dixon in the lead with healthy support from voters who cast their ballots early or voted in person on June 2. But Scott has built a lead since via daily gains of several thousand more votes than Dixon.
Marvin James, Scott’s campaign manager, observed the canvass Tuesday. He said Scott was encouraged by the turnout, particularly during the global COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, the state reported Democratic voters cast 148,338 ballots in Baltimore. That exceeds turnout in the 2016 Democratic mayoral primary.
“What we saw was, in the final days of the campaign, clear support from grocery workers, teachers, essential workers,” James said. “We knew because that support came in when it did, we would see a dramatic shift.”
James said he didn’t expect Scott to draw any conclusions about the race Tuesday. The Council president would like to see every vote counted, James said.
“We will feel much more comfortable when the results get into a place of showing victory rather than declaring victory,” he said.
Dixon said Monday that she was concerned with the execution of the mail-in primary.
“I think anybody would want this to come to an end,” she said of the lengthy voting-counting process. “There are some questions and concerns that I have.”