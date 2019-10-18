U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland signed several subpoenas in the hours before he died Thursday, according to a Massachusetts congresswoman.
Cummings died early Thursday morning around 2:45 a.m. due to complications from longstanding health problems. The congressman chaired the high-profile House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which made him a central figure in frequent battles with President Donald Trump over access to documents and testimonies.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who also serves on the oversight committee, tweeted Thursday evening that Cummings’ staff told her he had signed subpoenas hours before his death.
Pressley said the subpoenas were for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Services, in an effort to pursue “justice for immigrants in my district & across the country with chronic medical conditions."
“A man of his word every moment of his life,” she said.
Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, was known as a fierce civil rights advocate. In one memorable speech, he spoke out against immigrant children being separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.