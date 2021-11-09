Maryland lawmakers unveil their proposed new congressional districts

Leaders of Maryland’s General Assembly released four draft maps for the state’s new congressional districts, a slate of options to redraw the voting lines for Maryland’s eight U.S. representatives that will be debated during a special legislative session next month.
The proposed maps would each carve out the state’s eight congressional districts to match population changes in the state since the 2010 Census, the last time Maryland redrew its electoral lines. The redrawn maps could shift the political advantage in contests for the eight seats, seven of which are currently held by Democrats.
Karl S. Aro, the man tapped by the Democratic leaders of Maryland’s General Assembly to lead their Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, said in a statement that hearings around the state made clear that “Marylanders think their representation can be improved with more compact and easily followed districts.”
Aro called the four draft congressional concept maps “a starting point” for gathering feedback before lawmakers hammer out the final set of maps beginning December 6. The public can submit comments on the drafts via email to testimony_LRAC@mlis.state.md.us.
The current Maryland congressional map has been criticized as one of the most gerrymandered in the nation, though it has largely survived legal challenges. Several districts snake through the Baltimore region, including one that was described by a federal judge as “reminiscent of a broken-winged pterodactyl, lying prostrate across the center of the state.”
Of Maryland’s eight congressional districts, all but one are held by Democrats. The lone Republican is U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents a district that encompasses the Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore’s northern suburbs.
Aro is the former longtime director of the nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services. The other members are six top-ranking lawmakers, four Democrats and two Republicans.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has needled the General Assembly in recent weeks for not showing draft maps to the public. He’s accused them of operating secretly, though the group has had several public hearings in person and online to gather input.
State law gives Hogan veto power over any proposed congressional maps, but Democrats in the General Assembly — where Democrats hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers — will almost certainly will hold the final say over the maps. That’s led some observers to speculate that lawmakers could attempt to draw congressional maps that would give Democrats a strong chance of knocking off Harris and sweeping all eight seats.
Hogan is backing a set of maps drawn by a Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission that he appointed that had even membership among Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
The Hogan-supported congressional map has districts that sprawl and cross county lines less than the current map, which was drawn by Democrats after the 2010 Census.
The Hogan-supported map appears to give Republicans a chance of electing at least two members of Congress, one from a district based on the Eastern Shore and another from a district based in Western Maryland.
The Hogan-supported map also creates a district centered on Baltimore City that also includes some southern suburbs in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. Another district based in Baltimore County rings the city.
The General Assembly will hold a special session to consider congressional maps starting Dec. 6. The state legislative maps will be considered in the next regular session, which starts Jan. 12.