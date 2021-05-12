Maryland Gov. Hogan appoints members to anti-Asian hate crime group, including one of his daughters

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has filled out the membership of a new work group charged with addressing hate crimes committed against Asian Americans with a dozen Marylanders with experience in law, business and technology.
The Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup, announced in April, is chaired by Robert K. Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland.
One member appointed Wednesday is well known to the Republican governor: Jaymi Sterling, one of his daughters.
Sterling is a prosecutor in the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney’s office. She prosecutes felony cases and serves as a liaison to the county police department in fatal overdose investigations.
Sterling is Asian American; her mother and the governor’s wife, Yumi Hogan, immigrated from South Korea.
“Jaymi Sterling, like all of the members of the work group, is an accomplished professional who brings deep and valuable experience to our work,” Hur wrote in a statement released by the governor’s office.
Hur wrote that he knows Sterling as “a talented prosecutor” from his time as a federal prosecutor.
“I’m grateful to her, and all of the people serving on and supporting the work group, for their willingness to contribute their time and energy,” Hur wrote.
Other members of the work group are: Daniel S. Baeq, senior pastor of Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church in Ellicott City; Leticia Barr, a computer science teacher in Montgomery County who founded a website that helps parents navigate online issues; Officer Stella Dieu of the Howard County Police Department; Eugenia Henry, founder of H2O Clinical, a health care data company; Capt. Jeffrey Kloiber of the Maryland State Police; Chan Park, director of congressional affairs for Microsoft; Lien Cu-Ritzer, president of Ritz Construction; Chiling Tong, president of the national Asian/Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship; Marcus L. Wong, co-founder of ZytoGen Global Genetics Institute in Baltimore, and Janelle Wong, a professor of American studies and Asian American studies at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Members met Wednesday via video for an introductory meeting with Hur and Hogan.
“With Rob Hur’s leadership, I am confident that this work group will act with both the urgency and the thoughtfulness that the moment demands,” Hogan said in a statement.
No public meetings have been announced for the work group, which has a broad charge of developing recommendations for combating violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no deadline for the work group to produce those recommendations.
Anyone wishing to give input to the work group can send it to asian.workgroup@maryland.gov.