Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller takes on transportation issues and STEM, embraces making history in new role

In a room packed with government officials and an agenda containing millions of dollars’ worth of state contracts, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller felt like she was breaking all the rules.

An engineer-turned-politician who emigrated from India as a child, Miller had spent her first three months as lieutenant governor navigating a largely undefined role — standing side by side with a charismatic governor while starting to take on responsibilities involving transportation and the promotion of STEM education.

When she sat in for Democratic Gov. Wes Moore at the powerful Board of Public Works meeting, it was the first time in more than over 20 years that women made up a majority of the three-member panel — and never before had a woman of color served as chair. Just Miller’s very presence had the feeling of “good trouble,” she said later, borrowing a phrase from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“To all women and women of color out there, this one’s for you,” Miller said to open the April 19 board meeting with Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis. All are Democrats.

Miller, 58, took her oath of office in January, becoming the state’s second female lieutenant governor and the first who is Asian American and who immigrated to the U.S.

The role is largely hers and the governor’s to define. In Maryland, the lieutenant governor, who will be paid $170,000 a year under the state budget that begins July 1, does not have any constitutional duties other than stepping in if the governor is unable to do the job.

Those occasions are rare, though not unimaginable. Miller’s predecessor, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, briefly became acting governor in 2015 when Gov. Larry Hogan was treated for cancer.

While the job can be largely ceremonial, Moore has frequently said he wants Miller to be the “most consequential lieutenant governor” in state history. Since she took office, Miller has been a nearly constant presence by Moore’s side in the State House and at events around Maryland, from the introductions of high-profile cabinet nominees to the Polar Bear Plunge charity fundraiser on a freezing Saturday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

A former two-term state delegate representing parts of Montgomery County, Miller has gone to bat for Moore’s legislative priorities — like testifying before a House committee she once served on to pitch a tax cuts expansion for families with lower incomes — and spoken during major events to announce plans to expand abortion protections and wind energy production.

Mirroring the new governor’s relentlessly upbeat persona, Miller smiles and cracks jokes, often repeating some of Moore’s routine speaking points and his “Leave no one behind” motto.

Alan Fleischmann, who served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said the way Moore and Miller operate and reflect one another is no accident.

“They have a sense of urgency and believe in public service, but they also have a very high EQ [emotional intelligence] element of their personalities, and that makes for a much better team,” said Fleischmann, who runs Washington, D.C.-based Laurel Strategies and has advised both Moore and Miller on a personal basis. “They can read each other.”

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, the first immigrant and first Asian American to become lieutenant governor, stands in her Annapolis office. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Fleischmann said his recommendations have included that they communicate regularly and that they work together on major decisions and “divide and conquer” on others.

Miller, who calls Moore her “political soul mate,” said they speak daily. He’s asked her to take the lead on the administration’s transportation agenda because of her engineering background.

A graduate of what is now the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, Miller spent 25 years as a transportation engineer and planner for Montgomery County both before and during her early political career. It included eight years in the House of Delegates and a failed U.S. House bid in 2018.

“There’s a shift in the way we need to approach transportation,” Miller said, echoing the governor’s desire to focus state resources on mass transit projects, not just road upgrades. “It’s got to be from a more holistic standpoint to make sure that we provide alternative modes of transportation for all users, to make sure that it’s equitable.”

She mentioned, in particular, the proposed east-west Baltimore light rail project known as the Red Line, as well as the Purple Line light rail project under construction in the Washington suburbs.

Hogan canceled plans for the Red Line when he took office in 2015; the Moore administration is seeking to restart the planning process. So far, that’s included setting aside funds in the state budget to potentially use in the coming year, though Miller said she couldn’t provide a timeline on when the public might see progress.

Her involvement in transportation will include chairing a Maryland Work Zone Safety Work Group, created less than a month after six workers were killed when a speeding vehicle entered a work zone on the Baltimore Beltway.

Miller’s other major goal, which overlaps with her transportation portfolio, is to highlight STEM education programs and careers.

She’s visiting schools to encourage the creation of programs that will enable what she calls a “nurturing environment” for students in science and technology, particularly women of color, who hold only a small percentage of jobs in those fields. Through the governor’s new paid service-year program for young adults, she hopes to also guide recent high school graduates to opportunities at places like the Maryland Department of Transportation, where she says they could visit construction sites and “not just sit in an office.”

Other areas of focus will depend entirely on hers and Moore’s ongoing relationship, said Rutherford, the former Republican lieutenant governor. He worked on solutions for the opioid crisis, promoted state parks and reformed procurement and regulatory processes.

“There is a pressure,” Rutherford said, noting that any shortcomings, especially on controversial issues like transportation, will reflect on the governor as well as Miller.

From Baltimore’s transit to the reconstruction of the Washington Beltway and the budgeting and labor problems that go along with those, Moore will still likely make the major decisions, Rutherford said.

What she does will be closely watched and sometimes criticized, which is part of the job, said Rutherford, now a partner at the Columbia-based law firm Davis Agnor Rapaport Skalny.

Miller, in an interview shortly after her first Board of Public Works meeting, said she’s learned to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable” and is ready to be “100% partners” with Moore, whose ambitious agenda is expected to be closely scrutinized nationally.

“I spent my entire life trying to fit into a space that wasn’t created for me,” Miller said as she sat behind her desk in her sprawling second-floor office of the State House. A picture of the inauguration sat behind her and a portrait of Marylander Harriet Tubman was displayed on one wall.

“Whether it was me being an immigrant child growing up in the Western world, or a female engineer in a male-dominated field, or as an Indian American legislator in the legislature where no one like me was ever elected there before. And it feels awkward. And it takes a while to grow into that space.

“And I just want to tell people you don’t have to feel that way, because it’s taken me so long to figure out that it isn’t about fitting into a space that other people have created for you. It’s about creating your own space and disrupting status quo.”