10 lawyers and judges apply for one spot on Maryland’s highest court

Ten people are under consideration for an opening on Maryland’s highest court.
Court of Appeals Judge Clayton Greene retired from his post earlier this year, creating a vacancy on the court for a judge who lives in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles or St. Mary’s counties.
The applicants who will be reviewed for the vacancy include:
- Jonathan Biran, an attorney with the firm Baker Donelson in Baltimore.
- Russell P. Butler, an attorney who is executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center.
- Rickey Nelson Jones, an attorney based in Baltimore who previously sued the state’s chief judge in an unsuccessful challenge to the judicial nominating process.
- Timothy E. Meredith, a judge on the Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court.
- Michael Patrick Redmond, an attorney in the Baltimore City Office of Law.
- Laura S. Ripken, a judge on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.
- Michael J. Stamm, county administrative judge for the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.
- George S. Tolley, III, an attorney with Dugan Babij Tolley & Kohler firm in Timonium.
- Cathleen M. Vitale, a judge on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.
- T. Sky Woodward, an attorney with the Bradley Arant Boult Cummings firm in Washington.
The state’s Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission, which is appointed by the governor, will review and vote on the applicants. Their vote will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan for his consideration.
The commission is scheduled to meet on Oct. 29.
The salary for a Court of Appeals judge is $186,433.