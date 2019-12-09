Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tapped a Baltimore-based lawyer to fill a vacancy on the state’s highest court.
Jonathan Biran, currently a partner in the Baker Donelson law firm, is the Republican governor’s nominee for the seven-member Maryland Court of Appeals, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The state Senate will decide whether to approve the governor’s choice after a hearing and a vote by a Senate committee.
Biran’s work at Baker Donelson included white-collar defense of pharmaceutical and financial companies, according to his law firm profile. His clients included an opioid manufacturer accused of unfair and deceptive trade practices. Before working in private practice, Biran was a federal prosecutor, working under former U.S. Attorney for Maryland Rod Rosenstein. He supervised several dozen assistant U.S. attorneys who worked on appellate cases.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and a law degree from Stanford University.
Biran was among 10 Maryland attorneys and judges who applied for the vacancy, which was created when Judge Clayton Greene retired earlier this year. The seat was open only to applicants living in the 5th appellate judicial circuit, which is made up of the counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s.
Hogan also appointed lawyer Richard Robert Trunnell of Trunnell Law LLC as a judge for the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.