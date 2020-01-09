U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, of Maryland, announced Thursday he is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the 2020 election.
The Democratic congressman representing Maryland’s 4th District, which includes portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, said in a statement that he chose Buttigieg for his ability to unite Americans around the country’s shared values.
“Our country needs a president who can heal our divides and restore decency to our nation’s highest office,” Brown said in the release. “Pete’s message is not defined by exclusion but welcomes everyone into the fight to tackle our nation’s greatest challenges. As we fight for the future of the soul of our country here at home, we also remain entangled in endless wars abroad and the threats to American lives and interests around the world have increased."
Brown, a Democrat and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, will become the Buttigieg campaign’s first national co-chair, according to a news release.
Brown is a former colonel of the U.S. Army Reserve and currently serves as the vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee. He is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
“As a veteran of the Iraq War, Congressman Brown understands firsthand the gravity of the decisions that are made in Washington,” Buttigieg said in a release. “Congressman Brown has been a leader in rejecting the political warfare we have come to expect from Washington, focused on keeping our nation safe while working to end endless wars, boosting workforce development, and make sure we have an economy that works for everyone."