Rep. Andy Harris, an anesthesiologist, says complaint was filed against him for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Andy Harris, a Maryland congressman and anesthesiologist, says a complaint has been filed against him with a physicians board for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in humans but is not authorized for treating COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration, which says the medication can be dangerous in large doses. Often citing its use overseas, ivermectin supporters have pushed the drug as an inexpensive treatment for COVID. But researchers have so far been unable to prove the drug is effective.
“An action is currently being attempted against my medical license for prescribing ivermectin, which I find fascinating, because as an anesthesiologist, I know I use a lot of drugs off-label that are much more dangerous,” Harris said, according to a Facebook video post of the event.
Harris did not say who filed the complaint. “It’s in the investigation stage with the board of medical examiners,” he told the Washington Examiner.
The Maryland Board of Physicians did not respond to phone inquiries Tuesday, asking that any questions about Harris be submitted via email. There was no immediate response to a Baltimore Sun email.
The board says on its website that it accepts anonymous complaints if there is “sufficient information” that warrants the board to explore the matter.
No disciplinary actions have been reported against Harris by the board.
Harris spokesman Walter Smoloski did not return messages seeking a response to the complaint.
In December 2020, Harris suggested that constituents at low risk for coronavirus forgo getting vaccinated initially. He also said at the time that healthy women trying to get pregnant should not be vaccinated because “there is reason to believe it may increase the miscarriage rate.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated.
Harris has said most vaccines do not provoke serious side effects. In March, Harris helped administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Aberdeen.
But he said on the Facebook video that vaccines may become ineffective in the future, depending on the evolution of the virus.
“The way this pandemic is going, it looks like what we’re just going to need are very good treatments because when the next variant comes around, this vaccine may be of no use against it,” he said.
The CDC says that high vaccination coverage prevents new variants from emerging.
Harris, in his 6th term, is the lone Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation. His district is made up of parts of the counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford, as well as the Eastern Shore.