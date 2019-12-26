As Baltimore struggles to fight unrelenting crime amid turnover at the police department and in the mayor’s office, City Solicitor Andre Davis is resigning, saying Thursday he has "run out of fuel.”
Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he accepted Davis’ resignation, effective March 1.
“I am truly grateful for the support and counsel Solicitor Davis has provided me since I became mayor of our great city,” Young said in a statement. “Solicitor Davis is a true public servant.”
A former appellate court judge, Davis was tapped in 2017 by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh to lead the city’s law department.
Since then, Pugh has resigned, and she pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy and tax evasion charges. Also, Davis has had to work with four different police commissioners — including one who went to prison for failing to file federal tax returns — as the city attempts to reform a police department under a federal court-enforced consent decree.
“I poured my heart and soul into the work,” Davis said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “We’ve had some great successes, but we haven’t achieved everything I hoped we’d achieve. I’ve sort of run out of fuel, really.
“Some of the hills have been steeper than I thought,” he said. “The whole implosion of Mayor Pugh — I burned a lot of fuel getting through that.”
Davis, 70, still plans to represent the city in an upcoming court hearing as officials fight to limit the city’s financial exposure to a building wave of lawsuits stemming from the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. That’s part of how he said he plans to lead his department through the transition over the next two months.
“I want to make absolutely certain the department is left in really good shape in terms of all the litigation we’re handling,” Davis said.
Deputy City Solicitor Dana P. Moore, who has a salary of $163,000, will serve as interim solicitor.
Pugh, a Democrat, persuaded Davis to leave his position as a senior judge with the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking him again and again to accept the job as her city solicitor. He eventually agreed, believing he could help more people that way: “We’re talking about 600,000 people day-to-day that you can really have an impact on the quality of life,” Davis said after taking the job.
The move was celebrated by legal analysts who, at the time, called it a “great coup.” Davis was a highly-respected judge who had condemned unconstitutional policing from the bench.
Davis, who is paid $188,000 a year as city solicitor, said as he began the job that his priority was to implement the consent decree, which mandates broad reforms at the police department following a federal civil rights investigation after Freddie Gray died from a spine injury he suffered in a police van in 2015.
“If in two or three years we haven’t reformed the police department, I think the people are going to blame the mayor. But it will be my failure,” Davis told reporters at a 2017 City Hall news conference.
The next two years brought an onslaught of challenges.
U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing the consent decree, expressed doubts last year that the department would be able to carry out needed changes due to the turnover in leadership and a lack of resources.
Davis sparred with the police union often, saying earlier this year that the “Fraternal Order of Police has the city in a chokehold.”
Davis was also at the center of a monthslong standoff between the law department and the Civilian Review Board over whether residents on the panel that reviews police brutality and abuse allegations should have to sign confidentiality agreements.
He recently went back and forth with the City Council over proposed “gag order” legislation. The council unanimously passed a bill in October that bans the use of gag orders in city settlements for police brutality and discrimination cases, but Davis said the legislation was written in way that was “unenforceable” under the city’s charter. He said the law department took other steps to improve transparency: Since September, when offering settlements in cases involving police, the city offers plaintiffs a chance to appear publicly before the Board of Estimates and speak about their agreements.
“It has been quite surprising to me how the council turns legal issues into political issues and political issues into legal issues when it fits the council’s mood,” Davis said.
Despite the challenges, Davis said he’s proud of the role he had in convincing Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to leave New Orleans and lead Baltimore’s department. He also points to the ratification of the police union’s 2018 labor agreement, which increases civilian oversight of the department, as one of his biggest accomplishments.
Davis has also taken on fights outside of law enforcement. He is leading the city’s legal efforts to hold dozens of oil and gas companies financially responsible for the consequences of global warming, and sued opioid manufacturers and distributors over the marketing of addictive pain pills.
Davis grew up in East Baltimore, entering kindergarten the year the U.S. Supreme Court struck down school segregation.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, he returned to Baltimore to enroll in the University of Maryland law school, where he became president of the Black Law Students Association.
In 1995, Democratic President Bill Clinton appointed Davis to the U.S. District Court for Maryland. Democratic President Barack Obama elevated Davis to the appeals court in 2009.
In his resignation letter to Young, dated Monday, Davis said he dedicated his life to public service.
“None of that service,” he wrote, “was more rewarding for me than the two-plus years I have spent in service to the people of my beloved hometown.”
This article will be updated.