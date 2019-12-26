He recently went back and forth with the City Council over proposed “gag order” legislation. The council unanimously passed a bill in October that bans the use of gag orders in city settlements for police brutality and discrimination cases, but Davis said the legislation was written in way that was “unenforceable” under the city’s charter. He said the law department took other steps to improve transparency: Since September, when offering settlements in cases involving police, the city offers plaintiffs a chance to appear publicly before the Board of Estimates and speak about their agreements.