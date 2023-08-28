Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones endorses Angela Alsobrooks for U.S. Senate

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones endorsed Angela Alsobrooks on Monday as Alsobrooks seeks to fortify her bid to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin in the 2024 election.

“I want to make history. I want to see a Black woman from Maryland in the United State Senate. But most importantly I want someone who will get it right,” Jones said.

Alsobrooks, the county executive of Prince George’s County, is a Democrat. Jones represents a Baltimore County district in the House of Delegates and is both the first woman and the first Black person to lead either General Assembly chamber.

Jones said Alsobrooks was a leader in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as on reforming law enforcement and developing community policing. She said Alsobrooks is “someone who won’t just accept things because that’s the way it has always been done.”

U.S. Rep. David Trone, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando and activist Jerome Segal have said they’re also seeking the Democratic nomination, while Steven Seuferer and Brian E. Frydenborg of Montgomery County and Andrew Wildman of Carroll County have filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections to run in the May 14 primary. The filing deadline is Feb. 9.

Jones endorsed Alsobrooks at a news conference at Gwynn Oak Park in Woodlawn on the 60th anniversary of the integration of an amusement park there. More than 300 people were arrested at a protest July 4, 1963, against the business’ “whites only” policy. After then-Baltimore County Executive Spiro Agnew negotiated a deal with the owner to end the policy, 11-month-old Sharon Langley was the first Black child to ride the merry-go-ground on Aug. 28, 1963.

Trone was recently endorsed by 27 colleagues in Congress, including Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California and Illinois Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson, the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.