Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launches campaign for U.S. Senate

Angela Alsobrooks, a two-term county executive and former top prosecutor in Prince George’s County, is entering the Democratic primary field in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin next year.

Alsobrooks, 52, is the fourth Democrat to announce a campaign in the week since Cardin said he would not run for a fourth term in 2024, joining U.S. Rep. David Trone and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando as the highest-profile candidates to quickly jump in.

As an elected official in the populous and heavily Democratic county outside Washington, D.C. for more than a dozen years, Alsobrooks is expected to be a top contender in a crowded Democratic field.

After Maryland voters elected the most diverse slate of statewide candidates in history last year — to the positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller — Alsobrooks, if elected, would be the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate. There also are currently no women in Maryland’s 10-member congressional delegation and no Black women representing any state in the U.S. Senate.

She announced her campaign Tuesday morning, launching a new website, fundraising committee and a video that discussed her family, experience and decision to run.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate, people who live like, who think like, and who look like the people they are supposed to represent,” Alsobrooks says in her announcement video.

The video opens with photographs and images of newspaper articles as Alsobrooks describes how her great grandfather was murdered by a police officer in 1956 in Seneca, South Carolina, forcing her family to move and make a fresh start in Maryland.

“Although my great grandmother had every reason to be bitter, instead she told me, ‘If you don’t like something, you go farther and you do better,’” Alsobrooks said in the video.

While not offering specific policy goals, the video broadly touches on her efforts to reduce violent crime while “treating victims and the accused with dignity and respect,” and it criticizes the Senate for not protecting women’s health care decisions or passing voting rights protections.

Alsobrooks started as an assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s in 1997 and became the first woman and youngest ever state’s attorney when she was elected to the first of two four-year terms in 2010. In 2018, she became the first woman to serve as the county’s chief executive and the only Black woman ever elected to a county executive role in Maryland.

She easily won reelection last year after passing on a run for governor, a race in which her early endorsement of Wes Moore was considered essential in helping him win a crowded Democratic primary as an outsider candidate.

Prince George’s County, behind only Montgomery County in population, is majority-Black and home to the largest number of registered Democrats in the state, with nearly 459,000 of the state’s 2.2 million Democratic voters as of March.

Representing about a fifth of all votes cast in last year’s gubernatorial primary, Prince George’s gave Moore his largest win in the state and was a primary reason for his narrow victory over two runner-ups from Montgomery County.

Alsobrooks went on to serve as a transition team leader for both Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

In recent months, she’s appeared alongside Moore and other top lawmakers to call on federal officials to pick Prince George’s County over Virginia for the location of a new FBI headquarters, and she’s attended the State of the Union address as a guest of her would-be colleague U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen

She’s also hired campaign staff and attended events where statewide candidates typically make appearances, like last month’s Western Maryland Democratic Summit.

Despite her years building up a campaign war chest that had about $231,000 in it as of January, she will need to start fundraising for her Senate campaign from scratch due to rules prohibiting the transfer of funds from state campaign finance committees.

The race is expected to be expensive, and Trone, the 67-year-old wealthy co-founder of the Total Wine & More retailer, has almost entirely funded his congressional campaigns with his own money — including more than $15 million on his first successful campaign in 2018.

Jawando, a civil rights attorney who was first elected to an at-large seat on the county council in 2018, and Jerome Segal, an author and former federal government employee who came in far behind in last year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary and the 2018 U.S. Senate primary, also announced campaigns.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., both Democrats, are considering entering the race.

While former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan’s name has been floated for the Republican field, he has said he’s not interested in running. A Republican has not won a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland since 1980.

The last open race for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland was in 2016, when Democrat Barbara Mikulski retired and Van Hollen defeated U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, of Prince George’s County, in the Democratic primary and went on to win the general election.