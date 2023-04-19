Maryland, local and school board workers’ unions unite after months of discussion

Unions representing both state employees and those working for Maryland municipalities, counties and school boards began to unite this month after voting to join forces over the winter.

“Whether it’s in our state capitol building, at the bargaining table, or at our worksites, we are excited about the possibilities that this unification will bring,” Cherrish Vick, the secretary-treasurer of the Affiliation of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, Council 3 said in a statement issued Monday evening. “With our combined resources, we will be able to take advantage of new organizing opportunities and demand better outcomes for ourselves, our co-workers, and our workplaces.”

After months of discussion, Council 3 officials voted with the AFSCME International Union and AFSCME Council 67, which represents nearly 15,000 city, county and school board workers in the greater Baltimore region, to form one representative body.

The unions officially began to merge on April 3.

AFSMCE Council 3 represents approximately 30,000 workers across Maryland state agencies and public universities. Following this month’s merge, the union — to be renamed AFSCME Maryland — will represent about 45,000 workers.

According to Vick, similar unification efforts have occurred in New Jersey. AFSCME Council 67 Treasurer Dorothy Bryant called it “an exciting time to be a part of AFSCME in Maryland.”

Dale Chase, president of AFSCME Council 67, said that the two unions have a history of partnership, including joint work on efforts to organize unions at the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Enoch-Pratt Free Library System and collaborating on elections endorsements.

“By unifying, we are combining the extensive knowledge, resources, and power the two councils have. We are committed to winning the pay, respect, and workplace changes that AFSCME members deserve, and we strongly believe that aligning our resources together will make our union a force to be reckoned with all the way from a local level to a state level,” said AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran.