Anti-abortion demonstrators paint ’Black Preborn Lives Matter’ outside Baltimore Planned Parenthood

A group of anti-abortion demonstrators painted the phrase “BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER” on the street outside the Planned Parenthood on North Howard Street in Baltimore before dawn Saturday.
Students for Life of America said it joined with The Frederick Douglass Foundation to organize the painting. The group began work around 5 a.m.
The group said it wrote Aug. 13 to Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, asking permission to paint the message, but never got a response. A spokeswoman for the group, Kristi Hendricks, said that because the city has allowed other painted street messages, like “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police,” they should also be granted the right as well.
Police arrived around 6 a.m., but didn’t interfere with the groups’ work.
The paint is tempera, which washes away with rain.
In a similar action last month in Washington, D.C., also involving Students for Life of America, police arrested two people outside a Planned Parenthood facility, according to a Washington Post article. They were charged with defacing property after they started writing “Black Pre-Born Lives Matter” in chalk on a sidewalk.
The Post reported they were Erica Caporaletti, 22, a Towson University student, and Warner DePriest, 29, of the District of Columbia.