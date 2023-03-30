Maryland voters expected to decide abortion access question on 2024 ballot

Marylanders are expected to vote in 2024 on whether to enshrine access to abortion in the state constitution, following the House of Delegates’ passage of legislation championed by Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.

The House voted 98-38 Thursday to pass Senate Bill 798, which was drafted to provide voters the chance to guarantee “every person ... the fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” including the ability to “prevent, continue or end one’s own pregnancy” without interference from the state. Though the word “abortion” is not in the bill, its protection is implied under the right to end a pregnancy.

The House passed the bill for the final time without discussion. It didn’t amend the legislation, so the bill does not need to return to the Senate for further approval.

Its identical twin, Jones’ House Bill 705, is poised to pass out of the Senate chamber Friday morning after receiving preliminary approval Wednesday. That is expected to be the legislation’s final, official vote.

Because the bills would create a ballot referendum, they don’t need approval from Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, though he came out strongly in support of enshrining access in the constitution early in his 2022 campaign.

This is the second year that Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat and the first woman to serve as speaker, has led the effort to ensure abortion remains legal in Maryland regardless of future U.S. Supreme Court rulings. The legislation passed out of the House during the 2022 legislative session, but didn’t get a vote in the Senate chamber.

This article will be updated.