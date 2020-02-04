Some Maryland residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the special primary election for the 7th Congressional District.
Voters in the district will choose from the 24 Democrats and eight Republicans vying fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. It’s the only race on the ballot, meaning turnout is likely to be low — perhaps just 12% to 15%, one expert predicted.
However, residents in the district can register to vote at the polls on Election Day for the first time. You can find more info about voting, and everything else you need to know, here.
Follow along below for live Election Day coverage.