Some Maryland residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the special primary election for the 7th Congressional District.
Voters in the district will choose from the 24 Democrats and eight Republicans vying fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. It’s the only race on the ballot, meaning turnout is likely to be low — perhaps just 12% to 15%, one expert predicted.
By shortly before 3 p.m., 45,000 voters had cast ballots in the 7th Congressional District special primary, according to Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections. There are about 510,000 voters in the district, which encompasses parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties, but only the 422,000 who are either Democrats and Republicans were eligible to vote in the special primary.
In Baltimore City, elections director Armstead Jones said 17,285 residents had voted by about 2 p.m.
Residents in the district can register to vote at the polls on Election Day for the first time.
