Mfume won 7th District by smaller margin at voting centers, latest special election results show

Democrat Kweisi Mfume held a 2-1 advantage over Republican opponent Kimberly Klacik in votes cast at in-person voting centers Tuesday, although he under-performed compared to preliminary results across the rest of the 7th District.
The results, posted Wednesday afternoon, showed Mfume, a former congressman and head of the NAACP, received 565 votes cast in person for the 7th District Congressional race. Klacik, the founder of a nonprofit and a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, received 277. Both are running to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.
A total of 1,004 votes were cast at the in-person centers, which were offered as an alternative during the special election conducted primarily by mail. Democrats hold a 4-1 voter registration advantage in the district — one of the most Democratic in the state.
The vote totals from the in-person vote centers were added to the results from ballots returned via the mail and drop boxes that were counted as of Tuesday evening. Those results showed Mfume winning 73% to 23%. That margin remained unchanged Wednesday.
While an unknown number of ballots remain outstanding, Klacik has not attracted enough crossover support to keep pace with Mfume, and he declared victory in the race Tuesday evening.
Officials continued counting ballots Wednesday and reported receiving 121,624 vote-by-mail ballots by the end of the day. Just over 483,000 ballots were mailed to eligible registered voters in the district which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. About 25% of ballots have returned via mail or drop boxes thus far.
Ballots will continue to be counted until at least May 8, the earliest day under state law that the results of the special general election can be certified. That’s also the earliest that Mfume could be sworn in to replace Cummings.