As the midnight deadline approaches for candidates in the 7th Congressional District to file campaign finance reports, the majority of the field has yet to submit those records.
The filings will be the first to be submitted by the numerous candidates who have entered the race to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings who died in October. Cummings, a Democrat, held the seat, which includes portions the city of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties, from 1996 until his death.
The reports are the only ones the candidates will file ahead of the special primary to be held Feb. 4. The Democratic primary that day is likely to determine the representative to fill the remainder of Cummings’ term, given the party’s substantial advantage in the district.
After the special primary, a special general election will be held April 28 to fill the rest of Cummings’ two-year term. That is also the date of the regular U.S. House primary. Candidates who want to win a full term representing the 7th District must run in that race as well.
As of Thursday afternoon, Maryland Del. Terri Hill, who represents Baltimore and Howard counties, was among the only Democrats to file, reporting $49,153 in contributions and just over $40,000 in cash on hand. Hill received two individual maximum donations of $2,800 from her sister and former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Donna Hill Staton and Staton’s husband, Kerry.
Former Congressman and candidate Kweisi Mfume, who represented the district from 1987 to 1996, released a statement Thursday afternoon, announcing he raised nearly $264,000 for the race and had $208,636 on hand. More than 70% of donations were $200 or smaller, the campaign said. His report was not filed as of 4:30 p.m.
“His outreach has extended to all corners of our congressional district, just like his supporters come from all corners of our congressional district,” campaign treasurer Kia Pearson said in the statement.
Other Democrats running are Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a former chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and Cummings’ widow; state Sen. Jill P. Carter; state House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch; longtime Cummings staff member Harry Spikes; University of Baltimore law professor F. Michael Higginbotham; and state Del. Jay Jalisi.
The Republican candidates include Kimberly Klacik, who runs a nonprofit organization and is a member of a Baltimore County Republican Party committee; former 2nd Congressional District candidate Liz Matory; and William T. Newton, another Baltimore County Republican Party committee member.
The finance reports filed Thursday cover fundraising efforts between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15. The next reports will not be due until April.
Matthew A. Crenson, a Johns Hopkins University professor emeritus of political science, said the large field of candidates — 32 in total have entered the race — means fewer votes will be needed to win and theoretically, less money must be spent. But the winning candidate will still need enough cash to buy television ad space to set themselves apart from the sizable pack.
“In order to get listened to in all that racket, you’re going to have to be able to pay for a really loud publicity campaign,” he said. “The key to that is going to be television time.”
Maryland congressional primary elections are closed — which means people can only vote in a Republican or Democratic primary if they’re registered as affiliated with the corresponding political party. Unaffiliated voters cannot vote in the special primary but will be able to vote in the special general election.
This article will be updated.