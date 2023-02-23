Aiming to fix Maryland 529 college savings plan errors, state senators discuss proposed work group

Months after parents first began agitating for legislative action, a Maryland State Senate committee is considering a work group to address ongoing problems with a state education financing agency and held a hearing to discuss related legislation, one day after the state treasurer said he would support efforts to bring the agency under the control of his office.

Parents with accounts in the Maryland Prepaid College Trust have accused its parent agency, Maryland 529, of withholding access to interest earnings and reneging on a contract clause entitling them to a 6% compounded monthly interest rate for accounts opened before Nov. 1, 2021.

The result is the loss of thousands of dollars in anticipated earnings, according to parents who for months have agitated lawmakers to take action. Anthony Savia, Maryland 529′s executive director, said the problem might affect all 28,000 prepaid trust account holders, which includes 4,000 people who are currently accessing benefits to pay for their children’s college education.

Maryland 529 first publicly acknowledged last fall that it had suspended interest earnings and attributed it to a calculation error that it discovered during the transition to a new program manager. The state agency is named for the federal tax code section that allows parents to invest money for educational purposes and withdraw it tax-free.

Parents appeared at a Senate Education, Energy and the Environment committee hearing Wednesday afternoon wearing matching red shirts with the slogan FREE OUR EARNINGS NOW! to draw attention to ongoing problems with the Maryland 529 Prepaid College Trust. (Lia Russell/Baltimore Sun)

Dozens of parents attended an emotional Wednesday hearing with the Senate Education, Energy and the Environment Committee and an additional 30 submitted remote testimony in favor of a bill that would establish a work group made up of parents, Maryland 529 staff, Office of Legislative Services staff and two lawmakers to investigate and propose policies to fix the earnings problem.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, a Democrat from Baltimore County, and is supported by 15 senators from both parties. The work group would be required to give recommendations and produce a report by June 1, 2024, though several people asked to amend the bill to speed up that timeline.

Parents wore matching red T-shirts with “FREE OUR EARNINGS NOW!” emblazed on them to voice their frustrations as they spoke, after waiting six hours to testify, of having to take on loans and turn to other means to pay their kids’ tuition and school fees. Several choked up as they spoke about facing financial challenges and having to scramble for alternatives as tuition bills came due.

Heather Boley, a single mother of three who lives in Calvert County, said that after the agency suspended access to her interest earnings, her family had to borrow money so her daughter could continue attending the University of Pittsburgh.

“We are now part of the student debt crisis, which she could be saddled with for the next 20 years,” Boley said.

Others expressed frustration that Maryland 529 has not agreed to use its $355.6 million surplus to repay them, and that the agency appeared to violate a contract agreement to “do no harm” by retroactively applying new terms and using a new formula to recalculate their account balances. The trust is backed by a legislative guarantee that mandates the state to pay out all obligated benefits in case of a funding shortfall.

“We have been assured that we will not lose money on this deal because of the legislative guarantee,” said parent Natasha Varnovitsky. “The legislature now needs to do its job, step in and restore the value of our accounts.”

State Treasurer Dereck Davis said Tuesday during his reelection speech that he would support a forthcoming bill to move the agency into his office’s control. As an independent agency, Maryland 529 currently operates outside direct supervision. A 12-person board oversees it, and includes several officials, such as Davis and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, as ex officio members.

In addition to legislative testimony, one parent paid to air a minutelong radio announcement on 18 Baltimore-area stations after he said he lost $75,000 in anticipated earnings from his prepaid trust account.

Kirk Litton, a broadcast media owner who also testified Wednesday, said the ad would air Friday.

“If you are one of the 27,000 Maryland prepaid college trust policyholders, it’s time to act,” the ad says. “Earnings calculations have been changed and your policy is likely worth much less than reported.”

The Maryland 529 board will meet Thursday morning to elect a new board chair and discuss the status of the trust, according to the meeting agenda.