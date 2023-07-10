Maryland 529 earnings rate set as treasurer announces steps to restore owed college tuition money

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

More than five weeks after inheriting Maryland’s troubled college tuition savings agency, state Treasurer Dereck Davis announced his staff is restoring interest earned under the same rates that Maryland 529 account holders were due under their previous contract, though it will take time to determine how much is owed to each of them.

Interest rates under the Maryland Prepaid College Trust will be 6% compounded monthly for contributions made before Nov. 1, 2021. Smaller monthly compounded rates equal to the 10-year treasury note, which is determined by the Federal Reserve, will be set for payments made on that date or later.

Advertisement

Starting July 1, 2024, all account balances and new contributions will not earn interest — a decision Davis’ office said was not made “lightly” but that will allow the agency to afford paying the retroactive earnings and to put the Prepaid College Trust in line with similar programs in other states.

“It is my hope that with today’s announcement, we can provide certainty and some sense of relief to account holders, their beneficiaries, and the public about the path forward,” Davis said in a statement.

Advertisement

The decisions marked the first of what the treasurer’s office described as four total phases to resolve long-term accounting and communication issues with the program.

After hundreds of parents started speaking out about being locked out of their accounts or having their interest payments suspended under the trust — which lets parents purchase semester credits — lawmakers earlier this year moved to change and wind down the program. The previous board of directors was disbanded and the small agency moved under the control of the treasurer on June 1.

Some parents on Monday applauded Davis’ decision to keep the rates set by their initial contract.

“Today is a day of victory, but a long, overdue day. It’s a day many of us thought would never come,” Silver Spring parent Brian Savoie, who formed a Facebook group that organized account holders, said in a statement.

While there was initially “universal optimism” the treasurer’s office would be able to quickly understand the problems, a combination of staff and data issues along with the complicated nature of the financial agency have forced the process to take longer, according to the treasurer’s office.

“As soon as we believe we understand or resolve one set of problems, we uncover a deeper set beneath it. We know from experience that there may be other historical issues yet to be unearthed,” Davis wrote in documents outlining the updates Monday.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In the documents, Davis repeatedly urges patience on the part of both account holders and institutions of higher education, saying his office has communicated to every in-state institution that there may be a delay in processing payments. For students attending out-of-state schools, the treasurer’s office will make a letter available at account holders’ requests to notify those institutions.

The next step will be updating the automatic record-keeping system to reflect the retroactive earnings and provide an updated balance.

Advertisement

Account holders with students attending school and needing to pay tuition this fall will be prioritized, the office said. That pool of accounts is estimated to make up 11,000 of the 31,000 accounts, and staff have already begun work on manual calculations for them. Requests for a manual calculation can also be submitted by account holders on the treasurer’s website.

After the recordkeeping update, the treasurer’s office will announce a claims process.

Savoie, in the statement, said “swift action is required” by the treasurer moving forward, especially with many tuition bills due by the end of the month.

“We have already waited too long for nothing more than what was in our contracts,” Savoie said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lia Russell contributed to this article.