2024 U.S. Senate race in Maryland: Who’s in, who’s out

Maryland’s high-profile race to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is off to a quick start, with four Democrats almost immediately jumping in for the rare chance to win an open seat in Washington, D.C., next year.

Cardin, a three-term senator who’s been involved in Maryland politics for nearly six decades, is not seeking reelection in 2024.

Democrats have held both of Maryland’s seats in the chamber since 1987 and are expected to see a competitive and crowded primary race while Republicans are looking to recruit their own candidates.

Here’s a look at the early field, which could grow or shrink before the May 2024 primary date.

Democrats

Angela Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, has launched her bid after winning reelection to the top role in Maryland’s second most populous county in 2022.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, of Montgomery County, announced his campaign and quickly got on the airwaves with television ads. The wealthy co-founder of Total Wine & More is expected to primarily self-fund his bid, as he’s done for his House campaigns.

Will Jawando, a Montgomery County Council member, was one of the first entrances in the race. A civil rights attorney, Jawando previously ran for the U.S. House and was first elected to the county council in 2018.

Jerome Segal, also from Montgomery County, is an author, research scholar and former federal government employee who has run for several offices, including U.S. Senate in 2018 and governor in 2022.

Republicans

No candidates have announced a campaign yet.

Whos’ out (for now)

Former Gov. Larry Hogan recently completed eight years in Annapolis, where he became the most popular and successful Republican governor in decades. Hogan declined a chance to run for U.S. Senate against Chris Van Hollen in 2022 and has said again he’s not interested.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Montgomery County, has said he’s considering running but has not made a final decision.

Johnny Olszewski Jr., the Baltimore County executive, is also considering entering the race.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sam Janesch contributed to this story.