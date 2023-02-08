State of the Union guests include Anne Arundel crisis response director, Holocaust survivor from Rockville

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

A host of local leaders will join Maryland’s congressional delegation Tuesday night for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, and the White House announced a Holocaust survivor from Rockville will have a seat in the First Lady’s Box.

During the president’s annual speech, which will be delivered to Congress at 9 p.m., Biden will call on congressional Republicans to “finish the job” and work with him to rebuild the economy while uniting the nation, according to excerpts released by the White House.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff invited Ruth Cohen, a survivor of the Holocaust who lives in Rockville, to join First Lady Jill Biden in her viewing box. Cohen, a volunteer at the Holocaust Memorial Museum who was liberated from the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945, met Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris last year in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Rep. John Sarbanes, whose district includes Howard County and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties, will be bringing Jennifer Corbin, director of the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System.

[ Watch live: President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address ]

In a statement, Sarbanes called the county agency a “nationwide model for the delivery of comprehensive crisis services,” adding that he wants “to lift up this team and their thoughtful, innovative approach to care as an example for other state and local agencies as they work to effectively, appropriately respond to individuals in emotional distress.”

Rep. Glenn Ivey, who now represents parts of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, announced on Twitter that he is bringing Dawn Dalton, a co-founder of the Just Us Initiative and founding member of the Maryland Council for Justice and Police Accountability. Dalton is the mother of Lupe Hawkins Jr., a young man who Ivey said was “brutally beaten” by Prince George’s County police.

“Ms. Dalton works to humanize people of color by providing guidance, support, & resources to directly impacted victims & their families as they navigate the justice system,” Ivey tweeted.

Several members of Congress will be bringing local elected officials — Sen. Ben Cardin will bring Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Chris Van Hollen is bringing Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. Steny Hoyer is bringing Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is bringing new Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee, who was sworn in last month.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger is bringing his wife, Kay.

Rep. David Trone is bringing his daughter Julia, a school-based therapist, to “underscore the importance of staffing our schools with mental health professionals for our students,” according to a spokesperson.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume is bringing his grandson.

Rep. Andy Harris did not immediately say who he invited to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night.