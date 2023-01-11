As Maryland lawmakers start 2023 legislative session in Annapolis, Wes Moore pledges filling vacant state positions

Maryland’s elected officials, along with their family and friends, swarmed the halls of the historic State House in Annapolis on Wednesday to kick off the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly.

“We have a lot to do in the next 90 days, so let’s get to work,” House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, told new and reelected House delegates after they were sworn in and chose her again to lead the chamber.

In the Senate, Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore was also reelected to the top spot in his chamber. He told his colleagues the new session signified “turning the page” both from the 2022 campaign season to a time of policymaking, but also from years of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions to a more open and accessible legislative process.

“The Senate is not returning to the status quo,” Ferguson said. “In fact, it is modernizing, improving our previous processes and expanding access so the people sitting in this chamber can have the single greatest impact this year for their constituents.”

This session is poised to be a boon for Democrats, who successfully placed a woman or person of color in all of the state’s top elected positions and picked up several seats in each chamber.

Many of those new officials — Gov.-elect Wes Moore, Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, Attorney General Anthony Brown and Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman — were among a litany of prominent figures who roamed the capitol and watched in the chambers as the session began. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, new Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin were among the others.

In recent weeks, Jones and Ferguson have rattled off an ambitious list of legislative priorities, including transportation and housing reform, improving gun control and regulating the recreational cannabis industry that’s set to begin July 1 in the state. The legislators are also looking ahead to next week, following Moore’s inauguration Jan. 18, when he’ll release details of his legislative and budget priorities.

The incoming governor has been tight-lipped on his specific policy goals for his first session but offered a few new details Wednesday during a forum on the session hosted by The Daily Record in Annapolis.

Moore said there are close to 10,000 vacant state jobs and he’ll aim to hire workers over the next year for about half of those positions. Moore has said he believes part of the reason the state has a budget surplus is because the administration of outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan didn’t fill or eliminated positions that Moore considers critical to state agency functions.

He also said Wednesday that reviewing state employees’ salaries and benefits will be part of the process of putting together his budget plan.

Following Moore’s appearance at the event, Jones and Ferguson spoke and agreed that filling job vacancies at state government agencies is a priority. They, too, anticipated discussing increasing salaries for state workers during budget negotiations.

Ferguson emphasized it will also be essential for Moore to appoint capable cabinet secretaries to lead and recruit in the face of these existing vacancies.

Advertisement

“It’s not just salaries,” he said. “It’s going to take looking at soup to nuts how we recruit the right people.”

Moore, during the forum, was also pushed on whether he would keep a campaign promise to immediately release $3.5 million in state funds approved last year to train additional clinicians to perform abortions. Hogan withheld the money after the General Assembly passed a law, without the governor’s signature, to expand abortion access in Maryland.

Moore vowed to release that money on his first day in office. Asked Wednesday when he would do so, he did not explicitly say, but said his administration would be busy getting to work on the day after the inauguration.

Jones and Ferguson said that they anticipate that the funding would be released soon after Moore takes office.

While watching the event, Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said he expects Republicans will be given a seat at the table in discussion issues with the Moore administration. In regard to Moore’s priority of hiring more state workers, Hershey said GOP legislators would like to make sure they use data to see what areas of government “are not performing up to standards.”

“If data is really driving, we need to be better in certain areas, then sure, let’s get on board because the services that Maryland provides help everyone,” he said. “But otherwise, we are going to provide the opposition when we need to, which is what we’ve done in the past and will continue to do, and on issues that we can work together with, we’ll do that.”