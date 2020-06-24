Citing a ‘catastrophic hardware failure,' Maryland State Police report delays in gun background checks and licenses

Maryland State Police warned this week of delays to background checks for those purchasing firearms because of a “catastrophic hardware failure within their data center.”
The failure has caused an interruption in the Maryland State Police Licensing Division’s ability to complete background investigations for regulated firearm purchase applications, handgun qualification license applications and state wear-and-carry permit applications, state police said in an advisory Monday.
State police said that beginning Tuesday, applications to purchase firearms from a dealer, which require a seven-day wait period, will likely take longer due to the hardware failure. In response, the agency is asking regulated firearms dealers not to transfer firearms until background checks have been completed.
“The MDSPLD encourages [registered firearms dealers] not to transfer these firearms until background checks have been completed,” the agency said.
Maryland Shall Issue, which advocates for gun rights, said Tuesday that it is monitoring the situation.
‘We are informally advised that this systems failure should be remedied in a “couple of days’ [maybe sooner] and that DPSCS is working hard to fix the problem [it is causing major disruptions across a whole host of services performed by State government],” the statement said.
The president of Maryland Shall Issue, Mark Pennak, said, “once again, we are frustrated by the state bureaucracy,” which makes it difficult for those lawfully obtaining a firearm from doing so.
The recent failure, he said, is especially troublesome now for those who legally want to purchase handguns, and have already completed steps, such as mandatory training, and must wait.
Those wanting to purchase handguns, he said, must complete two background checks, one by state police, and then later at the firearms dealer.
Pennak said there has been an increase in demand among those wanting guns amid concerns over recent unrest and uncertainty around the pandemic.
“Lots of people want guns now, and people have a right to defend themselves,” he said.
Pennak said he believes most dealers will abide by the agency’s request.
Latest Politics
“Nobody wants to have prohibited person from buying a handgun, but they don’t buy them from dealers,” he said. Dealers, he said, “they will wait, but won’t wait forever.”