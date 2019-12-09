Maryland’s transportation secretary, Pete Rahn, is leaving his position, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.
Rahn had run the Department of Transportation since 2015.
He’ll be replaced by Greg Slater, the head of the State Highway Administration.
Among Rahn’s key efforts was a plan to hire contractors to add toll lanes to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in the Washington area; the private firms would receive toll revenue from the completed projects. The Hogan administration has touted the plan as the largest public-private partnership or “P3” in the world, although it has its detractors.
Also, Rahn and Hogan announced plans last month for Maryland and Virginia to coordinate on rebuilding and widening the American Legion Bridge over the Potomac River, a bottleneck on the Capital Beltway.
Rahn plans to return to New Mexico, where he worked before taking his position in Maryland.
The Maryland Matters website first reported Rahn’s departure.
