An affluent Baltimore community got an extra day of trash collection each week, the inspector general’s office found, costing the city about $100,000 over the last decade.
The Village of Cross Keys complex in Northwest Baltimore was serviced by city collection crews more frequently than Department of Public Works policy allows, according to a November investigative report.
Since 2009, city policy has called for residents to get one day of trash collection and one day of recycling pick-up, but Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cummings found that Village of Cross Keys residents were getting an additional day of curbside collection.
Cummings’ office couldn’t find evidence that the city’s spending board had approved the additional collection day or informed the Department of Public Works director.
“As a result of this mismanagement of resources the OIG estimates an approximate loss of $100,000 to the City of Baltimore,” she wrote.
After learning of the investigation this summer, public works deputy director Matthew Garbark said the city initiated an internal investigation.
He said the agency also immediately discontinued one day of collection service at the complex, which is made up of houses, townhomes, condos and businesses.
Cummings’ report is the latest reveal in a series of public works department mismanagement.
A city audit recently found that DPW allowed $5.6 million in needed funding to go unnoticed and unused for more than a decade.
And last month, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young ordered another sweeping audit — this time of the water billings system — after discovering the city failed since 2007 to collect $2.3 million from the Ritz Carlton Residences, a high-end harborfront condominium development.