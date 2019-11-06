Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday the creation of a “Children’s Cabinet” to help guide his administration in supporting the city’s youth.
Roughly two dozen people — from the police department, school system, state’s attorney’s office and other agencies — will meet bimonthly to develop plans for addressing youth homelessness, improving the literacy rate and strengthening early childhood care, among other goals.
“We promise to deliver measurable outcomes for children and families in our city,” said Tisha Edwards, director of Young’s Office of Children and Family Success, which the Democratic mayor established over the summer.
Unlike a traditional cabinet, which advises the mayor on a slew of issues, Edwards said this group will focus on issues that have the power to improve the trajectories of kids’ lives.
“We’re not talking about potholes,” she said. “We’re talking about literacy.”