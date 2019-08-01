Maryland Gov. Hogan tells national audience Rep. Elijah Cummings ‘could do more to help’ Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, in his first comments to a national audience since President Donald Trump began a dayslong tirade against Baltimore and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, said political leaders of all levels need to address the city’s problems.
“Instead of just focusing on the bad stuff and attacking, let’s figure out how to fix it,” Hogan, a Republican, told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Thursday during an eight-minute segment.
Hemmer asked Hogan whether Cummings, a Democrat, is doing a good job. Hogan was measured in is response.
“I don’t think you can put all the blame in Baltimore city on Elijah Cummings, but he could do more to help,” Hogan said, sitting behind a glass desk in Fox News’s New York studio.
Cummings’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the governor’s remarks.
Hogan said Trump’s anti-Baltimore tweets may have a “silver lining” of drawing attention to challenges in Baltimore and other urban areas.
“It’s good we’re paying attention to the problems in Baltimore,” Hogan said, adding that the next step is for city, state and federal officials “to see about what we can do to work together.”
But he took a swipe at city leadership, saying that a series of mayors has “repeatedly failed to get the job done.” He did not cite any recent mayors by name.
Hogan touted aid to Baltimore in the state budget, state law enforcement assigned to the city, and a state program that helps demolish vacant buildings.
Hogan also praised the work of the U.S. attorney’s office, citing an announcement Thursday of federal indictments of more than 90 people on gun and drug charges in the past month.
“This is a small part of a larger effort and I want to give credit to the administration, working with us,” Hogan said.
And he cited the Trump administration’s awarding of a grant to help pay for expanding the Howard Street tunnel so trains running through Baltimore can carry double-stacked cargo containers.
Hemmer posed a favorite question of the national media to the governor: Is he still considering a challenge to Trump in 2020?
“I never really gave it a lot of consideration,” Hogan said. He said is focused instead on his new role as chairman of the National Governors Association.
Hogan is also scheduled to appear early Friday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC.