Democratic former U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik won their respective parties’ nominations in the special primary elections Tuesday and will face off April 28 to determine who gets to serve the remaining nine months of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’ term in Congress.
But some of their opponents — including Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings; state Sen. Jill Carter; and Del. Terri Hill — are planning to challenge the winners in the primary elections on the same day for a chance to be their party’s nominee for the following two-year Congress term, beginning in January. The general election for that race is scheduled in November.
Those who have filed to run in the April primary but don’t wish to move forward have two days to drop out, under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan.
So who’s running, who’s not, and why? (Candidates labeled with a * did not run in this week’s special primaries but have filed to run in April.)
Running in the April primaries
Democrats
Kweisi Mfume: “We’ve got another 10 weeks in front of us and to take this all across the district and to ask people to join on.”
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings: “I look forward to April 28! ... I don’t care about the results we saw [Tuesday] because this is still about the future. We’ve got work to do.”
State Sen. Jill P. Carter: “Whatever the numbers say, this movement shows there’s a clear hunger out there for something new, someone more progressive and, frankly, for a historic first congresswoman in the 7th District.”
Del. Terri Hill: “I entered this race against candidates with higher name recognition, money and media exposure and yet, here I am, fourth in a field of 24 and the only candidate other than Kweisi to win a jurisdiction. I have the momentum.”
T. Dan Baker: “I’m a District 7 voter, citizen, neighbor, not a politician. ... It’s a platform to get my voice heard about the lack of good government. ... We’ve become a corporatocracy. I got pissed off, quite frankly, is why I got into it.”
Matko Lee Chullin III: “I managed to beat out five other candidates without even any effort at all. I do plan to continue.”
Adrian Petrus: “With the new rule, [candidates] only have two days to drop out — unfortunately, I’m working both days — I couldn’t drop out even if I want to. You should be able to drop out at any time you want during the campaign. ... I’m going to stay in and see what happens in April. Anything could happen in April.”
Charles U. Smith: “It’s been my experience in politics that things can happen, things can change, between now and then. I might be in a better position.”
Jeff Woodard*: “That’s the only campaign I care about. I’m waiting to find out who all drops out, and I’ll take it from there. I only wanted to run for the full term. That’s where my time, money, effort and everything’s going to go.”'
Darryl Gonzalez
Republicans
Kimberly Klacik: “I’m going to continue. We’re going to definitely hit the ground running and work harder than we did in the primary. ... We’re going to need a robust strategy for sure.”
Ray Bly: “I want to get the word out of what local officials and courts and other entities can do to a family. ... I’m not going to win, because I’m just a bum on the street and nobody wants to cover my story. But I’m trying to get it out by running.”
William Newton: “I’m still a candidate, because it’s a separate different election altogether. ... My numbers were not that great, but that’s not the point either. You might call me a perennial candidate. I’m a constitutionalist first. Our field is not very well populated with any of those varieties. ... The real race is the 2020 full term. I’m in it.”
Not running in the April primaries
No candidate who filed for the April 28 primary elections has announced plans to drop out.
But a handful of candidates in both parties filed only for this week’s special election to fill out the rest of Cummings’ current term, and did not enter the normal April primaries to run for the following two-year Congress term. Those candidates, according to the state Board of Elections, are below:
Republicans
Christopher M. Anderson
James C. Arnold
Reba A. Hawkins
Democrats
Anthony Carter Sr.
Jay Fred Cohen
Nathaniel M. Costley, Sr.
Paul V. Konka
No response, or could not be reached
The following candidates have filed to run in the April primaries, but their campaigns either did not respond to emails and calls for comment or could not be reached Wednesday.
Republicans
Brian L. Brown
M.J. Madwolf*
Laz Matory
Democrats
Talmadge Branch
Alicia D. Brown
Nathaniel M. Costley, Sr.
Michael Davidson
Mark Steven Gosnell
Leslie E. Grant
Dan Hiegel
F. Michael Higginbotham
Michael D. Howard Jr.*
Jay Jalisi
Saafir A. Rabb
Gary Schuman*
Harry Spikes
Charles Stokes
*Candidates who filed to run only in the regular April primary, not February’s special primary