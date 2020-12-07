Paul Sarbanes, longtime U.S. senator from Maryland who championed protection of Chesapeake Bay, dies at 87

He was reelected four times by wide margins, despite his reputation as the “phantom senator.” It’s a moniker Sarbanes was at peace with. He laughed about it during a 2005 Sun interview and hinted his invisibility had been part of a strategy over the years. Stealth, Sarbanes said, is “one of the most important weapons in our military arsenal. ... If you let somebody else take the credit, you can get the result.”