The institution has been under fire since March, when The Sun reported a third of its 30 board members or their companies had financial deals with the system, some of which were not competitively bid. They included then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat who made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling her “Healthy Holly” children’s books in a sole-source arrangement with UMMS. She later resigned from the board and as mayor amid multiple ongoing investigations into the book deals and her finances.