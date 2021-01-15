Thomas V. Mike Miller, longtime president of Maryland Senate, dies

He also went against the grain in 2017, when he objected to — but did not block — the removal of a statue of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney from the State House grounds. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott opinion that found that Black Americans could not be citizens, and his statue was removed after deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Miller had maintained that the Taney statue could be put into historical context with proper interpretation.