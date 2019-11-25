First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to address a Baltimore forum of middle and high school students on Tuesday about the dangers of opioids.
The White House said the first lady is to appear at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness.
The educational event is being held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Event Center. It is designed for middle school and high school students.
Trump’s “Be Best” initiative focuses on issues facing children, including online safety and opioid abuse.
Tuesday’s event is presented by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which raises funds for youth programs;, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 360 Strategy, which is designed to combat heroin and opioid use.